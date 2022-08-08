HOTM MS June 22 Kasey DiGiulio
Buy Now

Picture from left are Ethan Holt, Drew Womble, Neil Bergman, Kasey Digiulio, Ed Blackburn, Krista Morrison-Brown, SJ Wiginton and Derrick Cargile. Nominations for future Heroes of the Month are being accepted at longlewisauto.com/hero. [LONG-LEWIS FORD/COURTESY PHOTO]

LONG-LEWIS FORD HERO OF THE MONTH: Kasey DiGiulio serves as a volunteer for both basketball and softball, where she mentors the youth of Sheffield. She is a U.S. Army veteran and collects toiletry items to help the Veterans Affairs hospital in Birmingham. She also collects toys throughout the year to donate to children in need at Christmas. “As a family, we purchase stockings and fill them up with toys and candy to pass out to the children in the hospital during the holidays,” she said. “My mom is an amazing woman and mother to me and my three siblings.”

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.