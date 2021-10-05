Hertz names ex-Ford Motor chief Mark Fields as interim CEO

The car rental company has named industry veteran Mark Fields as its interim CEO. Fields, the former president and CEO of Ford Motor Co., joined Hertz's board in June. He takes over the top post at Hertz from Paul Stone, who will now serve as the company's president and chief operations officer. Hertz filed for bankruptcy protection in May 2020, hurt by the plunge in travel during the pandemic.

 David Zalubowski

Car rental company Hertz has named industry veteran Mark Fields as its interim CEO.

