High court won't take case involving Hunter Biden ex-partner

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington on Oct. 22, 2021. The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal from Devon Archer, a former business partner of presidential son Hunter Biden, who was seeking to overturn his criminal conviction for securities fraud. As is typical the justices did not comment in leaving a federal appeals court ruling that reinstated the fraud conviction.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal from a former business partner of presidential son Hunter Biden who was seeking to overturn his criminal conviction for securities fraud.

