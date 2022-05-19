Germany Weather

A thunderstorm moves over Duesseldorf, Germany, Thursday, May 19, 2022. Germany’s national weather service has warned that the west of the country could see heavy storms starting later in the day and going into Friday, with a possibility of tornadoes. The DWD weather service forecast heavy rain and hail in western and northwestern Germany, with some areas seeing gusts of up to 62 miles per hour Thursday.

 Stella Venohr - foreign subscriber, DPA

BERLIN (AP) — Gusts of wind of up to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) hit areas in western and northwestern Germany on Thursday after the national weather service warned that heavy storms could bring the possibility of tornadoes.

