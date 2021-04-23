Honda to phase out gas-powered cars by 2040 in N. America

FILE - This Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2015, file photo shows a sign at a Honda dealership in Miami Lakes, Fla. Japanese automaker Honda said Friday, April 23, 2021 that it plans to phase out all of its gasoline-powered vehicles in North America by 2040, making it the latest major automaker with a goal of becoming carbon neutral. The announcement came as leaders of the major global economies met for President Joe Biden's climate summit.

 Alan Diaz

NEW YORK (AP) — Japanese automaker Honda said Friday that it plans to phase out all of its gasoline-powered vehicles in North America by 2040, making it the latest major automaker with a goal of becoming carbon neutral.

