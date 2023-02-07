Philanthropy Demographics Candid

FILE - Protesters hold signs as they march during a protest over the death of George Floyd in Chicago, May 30, 2020. Candid, a leading philanthropy research group, is leading a coalition of funders and grantees that want to standardize the collection of demographic information to help target donations to minority-led groups. Corporations and foundations pledged billions for racial equity after the police killing of Floyd in 2020. But statistics show that philanthropic money flows unequally to white-led and minority-led organizations.

 Nam Y. Huh - staff, AP

Candid, the major philanthropy research group, is leading a coalition of funders and grantees that want to standardize the collection of demographic information to help target donations to minority-led groups.

