Europe Ukraine Grain

FILE - A woman holds a loaf of bread during a farmers' protest in front of the Representative Office of the European Commission in Bucharest, Romania, on, April 7, 2023. Slovakia has become the third European Union country to ban food imports from Ukraine. The move deepens a challenge for the bloc as it works to help Ukraine transport its grain to world markets. Slovakia followed Poland and Hungary, both of which announced bans Saturday on Ukrainian food imports through June 30. They did so in response to rising anger from farmers who say that a glut of grain in their countries is causing them economic hardship.

 Andreea Alexandru - stringer, AP

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary will add honey and certain meat products to a list of food items it has temporarily banned from being imported from Ukraine in an effort to relieve market pressures on Hungarian farmers, a government minister said Thursday.

