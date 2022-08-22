Hungary Wizz Air Investigation

FILE - An aircraft of the low-cost of Wizz Air airlines painted in the colours of the logo of host city candidate Budapest for the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games is displayed in Liszt Ferenc International Airport in Budapest, Hungary, Nov. 24, 2016. Hungary's government has ordered an investigation of domestic low-cost carrier Wizz Air over what it calls possible breaches of consumer protection laws, the second such investigation it has launched against an airline since June 2022.

 Szilard Koszticsak - foreign subscriber, MTI

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary's government has ordered an investigation of domestic low-cost carrier Wizz Air over what it calls possible breaches of consumer protection laws, the second such investigation it has launched against an airline since June.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

