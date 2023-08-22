FILE - A mobile phone with The Weather Channel app, Jan. 4, 2019, in Los Angeles. IBM has agreed to sell assets of The Weather Company to private equity firm Francisco Partners for an undisclosed amount, the two companies announced Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. The acquisition will include Weather Channel mobile and the Weather.com — among other digital properties and enterprise offerings across industries and mediums, as well as The Weather Company's forecasting science and technology platform.
FILE - The IBM logo is displayed on the IBM building in Midtown Manhattan, April 26, 2017, in New York. IBM has agreed to sell assets of The Weather Company to private equity firm Francisco Partners for an undisclosed amount, the two companies announced Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. The acquisition will include Weather Channel mobile and the Weather.com — among other digital properties and enterprise offerings across industries and mediums, as well as The Weather Company's forecasting science and technology platform.
FILE - A mobile phone with The Weather Channel app, Jan. 4, 2019, in Los Angeles. IBM has agreed to sell assets of The Weather Company to private equity firm Francisco Partners for an undisclosed amount, the two companies announced Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. The acquisition will include Weather Channel mobile and the Weather.com — among other digital properties and enterprise offerings across industries and mediums, as well as The Weather Company's forecasting science and technology platform.
Brian Melley - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - The IBM logo is displayed on the IBM building in Midtown Manhattan, April 26, 2017, in New York. IBM has agreed to sell assets of The Weather Company to private equity firm Francisco Partners for an undisclosed amount, the two companies announced Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. The acquisition will include Weather Channel mobile and the Weather.com — among other digital properties and enterprise offerings across industries and mediums, as well as The Weather Company's forecasting science and technology platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.