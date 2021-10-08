IMF board says needs more time to weigh data-rigging details

FILE - In this Tuesday, May 18, 2021, file photo, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva speaks at the end of the Financing of African Economies Summit, in Paris. The IMF says it needs more time to weigh its response to the alleged role of the agency's managing director in data-rigging at the World Bank when she was a top official there.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The executive board of the International Monetary Fund said late Friday that it is seeking more “clarifying details” in its investigation into allegations that the head of the IMF pressured staff at the World Bank to change business rankings for China in an effort to placate that country.
