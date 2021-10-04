IMF gets briefing on probe into China rankings at World Bank

FIEL - In this Sept. 6, 2021, file photo, Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, delivers a speech during the opening ceremony for the Floating Office where a high-level dialogue on climate adaptation takes place in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The International Monetary Fund said Monday, Oct. 4, that its board of directors has been briefed by attorneys from the law firm whose investigation found that Georgieva and other officials pressured World Bank employees to alter data affecting the business rankings of China and other nations.

 Peter Dejong

WASHINGTON (AP) — The International Monetary Fund said Monday its board of directors has been briefed by attorneys from the law firm whose investigation found that current IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and other officials pressured World Bank employees to alter data affecting the business rankings of China and other nations.

