FILE - In this image taken from video, Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva of the International Monetary Fund speaks at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia in Boao in southern China's Hainan Province, March 30, 2023. The International Monetary Fund chief is warning the world economy is expected to grow less than 3% in 2023, down from 3.4% last year, increasing the risk of hunger and poverty globally. Kristalina Georgieva said Thursday growth is expected to remain around 3% for the next five years, calling it “our lowest medium-term growth forecast since 1990."

 Dake Kang - staff, AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — The International Monetary Fund chief said Thursday the world economy is expected to grow less than 3% in 2023, down from 3.4% last year, increasing the risk of hunger and poverty globally.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

