IMF OKs big increase in funds to alleviate pandemic impact

FILE - In this May 18, 2021 file photo, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva speaks at the end of the Financing of African Economies Summit, in Paris. The governing body of the IMF on Monday, Aug. 2 approved a $650 billion expansion in the agency's resources to support economically vulnerable countries battling the coronavirus pandemic and the economic downturn it has caused. “This is a historic decision ... and a shot in the arm for the global economy at a time of unprecedented crisis,” Georgieva said. “It will particularly help our most vulnerable countries struggling to cope with the impact of the COVID-19 crisis.”

 Ludovic Marin

WASHINGTON (AP) — The governing body of the International Monetary Fund has approved a $650 billion expansion in the agency's resources to support economically vulnerable countries battling the coronavirus pandemic and the economic downturn it has caused.

