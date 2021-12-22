Georgia Bisti-Bavella, 97, smiles as she receives a booster Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19, in Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Public health authorities in Greece have stepped up a campaign to deliver booster shots to seniors and people with mobility difficulties at home – with one agency outside Athens hiring taxis to take healthcare workers to where the vaccinations are needed.
Nurse Panagiotis Bozionelos, left, puts vaccines in a cab as pneumologist Aneza Roussou, right, keeps notes and taxi driver Theodoros Prionidis waits outside Health Center in Halandri, northern Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Public health authorities in Greece have stepped up a campaign to deliver booster shots to seniors and people with mobility difficulties at home – with one agency outside Athens hiring taxis to take healthcare workers to where the vaccinations are needed.
Nurse Panagiotis Bozionelos, left, waits to deliver a booster Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19, at Maria Georgiopoulou as her husband Giorgos puts her face mask, at their home in Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Public health authorities in Greece have stepped up a campaign to deliver booster shots to seniors and people with mobility difficulties at home – with one agency outside Athens hiring taxis to take healthcare workers to where the vaccinations are needed.
Chrysoula Menexopoulou-Markou waits to receive a booster Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 at her home, in Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Public health authorities in Greece have stepped up a campaign to deliver booster shots to seniors and people with mobility difficulties at home – with one agency outside Athens hiring taxis to take healthcare workers to where the vaccinations are needed.
A nurse uses a pressure measure at Maria Georgiopoulou as her husband Giorgos holds her hand at their home in Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Public health authorities in Greece have stepped up a campaign to deliver booster shots to seniors and people with mobility difficulties at home – with one agency outside Athens hiring taxis to take healthcare workers to where the vaccinations are needed.
A nurse prepares a booster Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19, in Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Public health authorities in Greece have stepped up a campaign to deliver booster shots to seniors and people with mobility difficulties at home – with one agency outside Athens hiring taxis to take healthcare workers to where the vaccinations are needed.
Nurse Panagiotis Bozionelos, left, administers a booster Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19, to Maria Georgiopoulou, at her home in Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Public health authorities in Greece have stepped up a campaign to deliver booster shots to seniors and people with mobility difficulties at home – with one agency outside Athens hiring taxis to take healthcare workers to where the vaccinations are needed.
Nurse Panagiotis Bozionelos administers a booster Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 to Eleni Louka, 74, at her home in Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Public health authorities in Greece have stepped up a campaign to deliver booster shots to seniors and people with mobility difficulties at home – with one agency outside Athens hiring taxis to take healthcare workers to where the vaccinations are needed.
Nurse Panagiotis Bozionelos prepares a booster Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19, for Maria Georgiopoulou at her home in Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Public health authorities in Greece have stepped up a campaign to deliver booster shots to seniors and people with mobility difficulties at home – with one agency outside Athens hiring taxis to take healthcare workers to where the vaccinations are needed.
A nurse administers a second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 to Aggeliki Koutraggeli, 90, at her home, in Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Public health authorities in Greece have stepped up a campaign to deliver booster shots to seniors and people with mobility difficulties at home – with one agency outside Athens hiring taxis to take healthcare workers to where the vaccinations are needed.
In Greece, taxis help with race to deliver booster shots
Public health authorities in Greece have stepped up a campaign to deliver booster shots to seniors and people with mobility difficulties at home, with some agencies using taxi companies to take healthcare workers to where the vaccinations are needed
By THANASSIS STAVRAKIS and DEREK GATOPOULOS - Associated Press
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Long before the pandemic and mobile apps, Greeks took pride in their delivery culture, the ease with which hot meals, repaired items, coffees and cold beers could appear in minutes by motorbike or carried on a hanging tray.
