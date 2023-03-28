Biden

President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Monday, March 27, 2023, in Washington. Biden will visit an expanding North Carolina semiconductor manufacturer on Tuesday as his administration launches an extended effort to spotlight the impact legislation passed earlier in the administration is having on the U.S. economy.

 Alex Brandon - staff, AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will visit an expanding North Carolina semiconductor manufacturer on Tuesday as he launches an extended effort to spotlight the impact legislation passed earlier in his administration is having on the U.S. economy and contrast his vision with that of Republicans as they square off on budget priorities.

