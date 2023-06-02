Young campaigners protesting wind farms block one of the entrances to The Prime Minister's Office in Oslo, Norway, Friday, June 2, 2023. Dozen of activists including Indigenous Sami are protesting outside the office of Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre. The activists on Friday vowed to block entry to the complex to remind the government that they want a wind farm removed because they say it endangers the reindeer herders’ way of life.
Lise Åserud - foreign subscriber, NTB Scanpix
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Dozen of activists, including Indigenous Sami, protested Friday outside the office of Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, vowing to block entry to remind Norway's government that they want a wind farm removed because they say it endangers the reindeer herders’ way of life.
