India's national carrier says hack leaked passengers' data

FILE- In this May 25, 2010 file photo, an Air India plane is seen in the background of slums adjoining the the international airport in Mumbai, India. Personal data of an unspecified number of travelers has been comprised in a hack of a company that manages customer data including credit cards, passports and phone numbers for India’s national carrier. The hackers were able to access ten years’ worth of data from the Atlanta-based SITA Passenger Service System that serves Air India, the airline said in a statement Friday.

 Rajanish Kakade

