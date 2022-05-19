JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia said Thursday it will lift a monthlong ban on palm oil export, citing improvements in the supply and domestic price of bulk cooking oil.
AP
Indonesia lifts ban on cooking oil export as supply improves
Indonesia is lifting a monthlong ban on palm oil export, citing improvements in the supply and domestic price of bulk cooking oil
- By EDNA TARIGAN - Associated Press
