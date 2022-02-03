ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s annual inflation came in at nearly 49% on Thursday, hitting a nearly 20-year high and further eroding people’s ability to buy even basic things like food.
Inflation in Turkey hits 20-year high of nearly 49%
Turkey’s annual inflation came in at nearly 49%, hitting a nearly 20-year high and further eroding people’s ability to buy even basic things like food
