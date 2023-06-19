German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, right, and Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger attend the signing ceremony of an agreement between the German government and the company at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Monday, June 19, 2023.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, right, and Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger, left, shake hands after the signing ceremoy of an agreement between the German government and the company at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Monday, June 19, 2023.
Intel to build $33-billion chip plant in Germany after government pledges to cover 1/3rd of cost
Intel and the German government have signed a deal that will see the U.S. company spend more than 30 billion euros ($32.8 billion) to build a chip manufacturing site in the eastern city of Magdeburg, after Germany pledged to cover a third of the investment required
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, right, and Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger attend the signing ceremony of an agreement between the German government and the company at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Monday, June 19, 2023.
Markus Schreiber - staff, AP
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, right, and Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger, left, shake hands after the signing ceremoy of an agreement between the German government and the company at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Monday, June 19, 2023.
Markus Schreiber - staff, AP
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger attends the signing ceremoy of an agreement between the German government and the company at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Monday, June 19, 2023.
BERLIN (AP) — Intel and the German government signed a deal Monday that will see the U.S. company spend more than 30 billion euros ($32.8 billion) to build a chip manufacturing site in the eastern city of Magdeburg, after Germany pledged to cover a third of the investment required.
