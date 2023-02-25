Belgium Europe Ukraine

Ireland's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, left, speaks with Malta's Prime Minister Robert Abela, center, and Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo prior to a meeting with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of an EU summit in Brussels on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. European Union leaders are meeting for an EU summit on Thursday to discuss Ukraine and migration.

 Johanna Geron - pool, Pool Reuters

LONDON (AP) — Ireland's prime minister said Saturday that the U.K. and the European Union are “inching” closer to agreeing on a deal to resolve a thorny post-Brexit dispute in Northern Ireland.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.