IRS Tax Guidance

FILE - A sign hangs outside the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington, on May 4, 2021. The IRS issued guidance Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, recommending that taxpayers hold off on filing their tax returns for 2022 if they received a special tax refund or payment from their state last year due to the agency’s uncertainty about the taxability of the payments.

 Patrick Semansky - staff, AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — Even in the best of times, the IRS is the agency Americans love to hate. And these are hardly the best of times.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.