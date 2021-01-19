ROME (AP) — Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte made a second impassioned plea to lawmakers on Tuesday to support his government, calling on them to repay the sacrifices of citizens during the pandemic by voting to back his government and overcome a political crisis provoked by a junior coalition partner.
Italian PM Conte seeks to stay in power with Senate vote
