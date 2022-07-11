Hamner Fund.jpg

From left, Katie Bauw (Stacey Hamner’s sister), Linda Hudson (her mother) stand with Shoals Chamber official Olivia Bradford during the annual Spring Fling announcement of the formation of the Stacey Hamner Memorial Fund. [PHOTO COURTESY SHOALS CHAMBER]

STACEY HAMNER MEMORIAL FUND CREATED: The Shoals Area Chamber Foundation has created the Stacey Hamner Memorial Fund, benefitting Women in Business by providing scholarships for students and micro-grants for female entrepreneurs. Hamner was founder and owner of Reclaimed Spirit in downtown Florence who died on Dec. 15, 2021. “Creating a ‘women in business’-focused financial opportunity has long been a dream of the Shoals Chamber’s and Stacey was very much a part of those conversations, said Olivia Bradford, director of Communications and Events for the Shoals Chamber. “She helped originate the idea for the Chamber Women in Business Council and we could not think of a more beautiful way to honor her and ensure her impact on the women in business community than to create this fund in her name.” The fund will be overseen by the Shoals Chamber and the Chamber Women in Business Council. Donations can be made to the Shoals Area Chamber Foundation RE: Stacey Hamner Memorial Fund. All donations are tax-deductible as the Shoals Area Chamber Foundation is a 501©3 organization.

