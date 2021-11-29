F211122 HERO AWARD
Pictured from left, Melissa Henson, Jamy Tillman, Brandon Narmore, Dana Harris, Melvin Long, Dianne Michael, Nick Moore, Michael Gregory and Ashley Moody.

[PHOTO COURTESY OF DON OUELLETTE]

LONG-LEWIS FORD HERO OF THE MONTH: Picture from left to right: Dianne Michael has fostered well over 1,000 dogs for all of the local shelters and rescues. She spends all her own time and money to feed, transport, and take care of all the rescues. She also holds fundraisers and has raised thousands of dollars to help pay medical bills to save animals in need of care.

