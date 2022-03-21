Oratorical contest.jpg

From left, American Legion oratorical contest judge Phil Green, Lauren Hand, first-place competitor in Tuscumbia American Legion Post 31’s contest, Mary Morgan Scott, second place competitor, Post 31 commander and judge Doug Hargett, and Susan Holley, judge and chaplain in the American Legion Auxiliary.

[PHOTO COURTESY TUSCUMBIA AMERICAL LEGION POST 31}

ORATORICAL CONTEST: The Tuscumbia American Legion Post 31 hosted an oratorical contest Feb. 5. Contestants gave 2 speeches, 8 and 5 minutes in length, on a specific Article of the Constitution. Lauren Hand, a senior at Deshler High School and past American Legion Auxiliary Girls State attendee, was the first-place winner. She then competed in the district contest in Moulton, hosted by Lawrence County American Legion Post 25 and placed second in that competition. The oratorical contest sponsored provides scholarships to competitors based on the level achieved.

