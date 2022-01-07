Jaguars Analysis Football

FILE - Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan is shown on the field before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. If a 40-point drubbing at New England didn’t get Jacksonville owner Shad Khan’s full attention, then what’s being planned for the team's season finale just might. Frustrated fans are revolting against the Jaguars and have Khan in their crosshairs.

 Gary McCullough - freelancer, FR171182 AP

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The title sponsor for Jacksonville's season finale against Indianapolis is suing the Jaguars in hopes of having its name disassociated from the game during which disgruntled fans are planning to dress as clowns to protest team owner Shad Khan's decision to retain general manager Trent Baalke.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

