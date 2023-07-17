In this photograph released by the United Arab Emirates' Presidential Court, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, left, and Emirati President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan attend a reception for the Japanese leader at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Monday, July 17, 2023. The Japanese prime minister visited the United Arab Emirates on Monday as part of a swing through the Arab Gulf states focused on energy and commerce.
Abdulla Al Neyadi - hogp, United Arab Emirates Presidential Court
Hamad Al Kaabi - hogp, United Arab Emirates Presidential Court
Hamad Al Kaabi - hogp, United Arab Emirates Presidential Court
This is a locator map for the Gulf Cooperation Council member states: Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and United Arab Emirates.
Uncredited - staff, AP
Abdulla Al Neyadi - hogp, United Arab Emirates Presidential Court
Hamad Al Kaabi - hogp, United Arab Emirates Presidential Court
Hamad Al Kaabi - hogp, United Arab Emirates Presidential Court
