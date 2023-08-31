People who support a strike called by a union representing workers at Sogo & Seibu Co., shout slogans in front of the flagship Seibu Ikebukuro department store in Tokyo Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. Labor union members of Japanese department store operator Sogo & Seibu stage a rare strike at its flagship store in Tokyo over job security concerns, as its parent company plans to sell the chain to a U.S. fund despite the union's opposition. The banners read "Sogo&Seibu, Strike solidarity, "bottom left, and "President Isaka, Resignation!, " bottom right.
People who support a strike called by a union representing workers at Sogo & Seibu Co., shout slogans in front of the flagship Seibu Ikebukuro department store in Tokyo Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. Labor union members of Japanese department store operator Sogo & Seibu stage a rare strike at its flagship store in Tokyo over job security concerns, as its parent company plans to sell the chain to a U.S. fund despite the union's opposition. The banners read "Sogo&Seibu, Strike solidarity, "bottom left, and "President Isaka, Resignation!, " bottom right.
Labor union members of Japanese department store operator Sogo & Seibu march during a strike in Tokyo Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. They stage a rare strike at its flagship store in Tokyo over job security concerns, as its parent company plans to sell the chain to a U.S. fund despite the union's opposition. The banners read "On strike," red, "Sogo & Seibu Labor Union," blue.
People who support a strike called by a union representing workers at Sogo & Seibu Co., shout slogans in front of the flagship Seibu Ikebukuro department store in Tokyo Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. Labor union members of Japanese department store operator Sogo & Seibu stage a rare strike at its flagship store in Tokyo over job security concerns, as its parent company plans to sell the chain to a U.S. fund despite the union's opposition. The banners read "Sogo&Seibu, Strike solidarity, "bottom left, and "President Isaka, Resignation!, " bottom right.
Uncredited - foreign subscriber, ASSOCIATED PRESS
People who support a strike called by a union representing workers at Sogo & Seibu Co., shout slogans in front of the flagship Seibu Ikebukuro department store in Tokyo Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. Labor union members of Japanese department store operator Sogo & Seibu stage a rare strike at its flagship store in Tokyo over job security concerns, as its parent company plans to sell the chain to a U.S. fund despite the union's opposition. The banners read "Sogo&Seibu, Strike solidarity, "bottom left, and "President Isaka, Resignation!, " bottom right.
''q''n - foreign subscriber, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Labor union members of Japanese department store operator Sogo & Seibu march during a strike in Tokyo Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. They stage a rare strike at its flagship store in Tokyo over job security concerns, as its parent company plans to sell the chain to a U.S. fund despite the union's opposition. The banners read "On strike," red, "Sogo & Seibu Labor Union," blue.
TOKYO (AP) — Japanese retailer Seven & i Holdings Co. is selling department store chain Sogo & Seibu Co. to a U.S. investment fund, even as the labor union went on strike ahead of the announcement Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.