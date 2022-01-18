China JD Shopify

Visitors walk past a booth for Chinese online retailer JD.com at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. JD.com Inc., China’s biggest online retailer, and Canadian e-commerce service Shopify launched a venture Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, to give independent U.S. merchants access to JD.com’s 550 million customers.

 Mark Schiefelbein - staff, AP

BEIJING (AP) — JD.com Inc., China’s biggest online retailer, and Canadian e-commerce service Shopify announced a strategic cooperation Tuesday to give independent U.S. merchants access to JD.com’s 550 million customers.

