Allow me to reconcile my 2019 Predictions from a year ago – my 20th edition – with what happened. Up to now, I’m batting .733.
Small Business
Prediction: Small business confidence will again record levels above NFIB’s 45-year average. Actual: NFIB Index of Small Business Optimism finishes well above the multi-decade average of 98 points. Plus 1.
Prediction: Millions of Baby Boomer business owners will be challenged in divesting to the next generation. Actual: Research shows (Kaufman) and books have been written (“Boomer Bust”) about the unprecedented challenge of older owners selling to next generations. Plus 1.
Prediction: Stronger financial conditions will help small businesses deal with economic headwinds. Actual: The best indicator is how well the small business sector has weathered the global trade issues while supporting those strategies. Plus 1.
Prediction: For the 12th straight year, small businesses will eschew debt to fund growth. Actual: NFIB Index reported small businesses continue using organic capital over bank loans. Plus 1.
Prediction: Small business appraisal of the 2017 TCJA tax bill will fall into the category of “a mixed bag.” Actual: Tax cuts were welcomed, but they came with more complicated (read: expensive) tax compliance and an expiration date. Plus 1.
Prediction: The franchise industry will face continued challenges from attempts to connect local franchise employees to the franchisor. Actual: California Supreme Court’s 2019 Dynamex ruling became a dangerous legal precedent for this troubling trend. Sadly, Plus 1.
Prediction: Trump’s regulatory reforms of the past two years will succumb to the reality of Congressional negotiations. Actual: The all-encompassing impeachment process made reg reform difficult. Plus 1.
Prediction: Artificial intelligence (AI) will become increasingly available for small businesses, which will be slow to adopt. Actual: Main Street AI tools continue to proliferate, but adoption exposes a small business deficiency: collecting customer information. Plus 1, unfortunately.
Economy
Prediction: Lack of qualified employees will create an unprecedented economic headwind. Actual: Part of the miss below is due to up to eight million unfilled jobs in the U.S., including 2 million in manufacturing. Plus 1.
Prediction: The U.S. economy will average above 2.5% GDP in 2019. Actual: Q4 is unlikely to pull 2019 GDP above 2.35%. Soooo close. Minus 1.
Prediction: The Federal Reserve will raise rates at least once, a sign of a strong economy and inflation concerns. Actual: The Fed cut rates THREE times. But their expanding balance sheet is an under-reported, 2008-type scenario. Minus 1.
Prediction: The global safe harbor of U.S. assets will contribute to preventing a major stock market correction. Actual: Fed policies, the U.S economy and King Dollar kept the party going. Plus 1.
Prediction: A slowing global economy will hold crude oil in a deflationary trend, averaging under $55/bbl. Actual: The average was about $60. Didn’t account for Iran interference. Minus 1.
Prediction: China’s internal challenges will help Trump accomplish trade deal progress if not completion. Actual: Can you say “Hong Kong” or “tariffs?” And the deal seems closer than ever. Plus 1.
Prediction: The U.S. will accrue unprecedented, multi-faceted benefits as an energy net-exporter. Actual: This new leverage is foundational to our strong economy, trade leverage and geopolitical clout. Plus 1.
Technology
Prediction: The ethical dearth in the tech industry will increasingly be associated with rising anxiety levels and societal dysfunction. Actual: Big Tech practices and policies have never been under so much government and public scrutiny. Plus 1.
Prediction: For the first time, blockchain will be associated with job loss in some sectors. Actual: Eventually, I’ll be right about this, but not in 2019. Minus 1.
Prediction: Amazon or Facebook will create their own cryptocurrency. Actual: In May 2019, Facebook and partners introduced the cryptocurrency Libra. Plus 1.
Long-term prediction: Corporate cryptocurrency will be the greatest threat to the sovereignty of countries. Actual: This didn’t take long – the Libra caused all global central banks to scrutinize cryptocurrency proliferation. Plus 1.
Geopolitics
Prediction: China will leverage its Pacific-rim interests more aggressively. Actual: Two words – Hong Kong. Plus 1.
Prediction: World War III is being fought in cyberspace and the U.S. will be determined to be losing. Actual: In asking many cyber-experts about this, all say this prediction is now reality. Plus 1.
Demographics
Prediction: The 84 million Gen Ys, aka Millennials (largest generation in U.S. history), will increasingly disrupt the rental vs ownership dynamic. Actual: Follow single family rental investment to see evidence of this shift causing disruption/opportunity on many levels. Plus 1.
Prediction: Younger generations will increasingly disrupt allocation of and participation in education, civic groups and religious organizations. Actual: Research shows post-Baby Boomer generations congregate and assemble in ways that are disrupting legacy organizations. Plus 1.
Prediction: Millennials significantly impacted 2016 midterm elections, but our next government leaders (federal, state, local) will be who this generation wants. Actual: Segmentation of Millennials – often by gender – is increasingly relevant in 2020 polls. Plus 1.
Politics
Prediction: President Trump will nominate one Supreme Court Justice in 2019. Actual: Justice Ginsberg may outlive Trump: Minus 1.
Prediction: Trump will be more of a deal-maker in 2019 than a Republican. Actual: Name another president who would simultaneously hold China, the E.U., NATO, Iran, etc., to account on their behavior. Plus 1.
Prediction: Trump will maintain his devotion to MAGA even while being impeached. Actual: Polls indicate his MAGA message continues to resonate, to the chagrin of the Dems. Plus 1.
Prediction: At least one Republican will announce a primary challenge to President Trump in 2020. Actual: Still time – but not much. Minus 1.
Prediction: The poll-leading Democrat presidential candidate in December will be progressive and likely under 55. Actual: I’m taking this one because 37-year-old Buttigieg is leading in Iowa. Plus 1.
Prediction: Pelosi’s House will not impeach President Trump. Actual: Didn’t think she would make this political miscalculation. Minus 1.
Prediction: Mueller’s investigation will not damage Trump politically. Actual: Nailed this one. Plus 1.
Prediction: In late 2019, Donald Trump will declare victory and announce he will not run for re-election. Actual: Underestimated the fun he’s having parrying with Pelosi. Minus 1.
Football
Prediction: In the 2019 NCAA Championship Game, Alabama will defeat Clemson. Actual: Damn!! Oughta take off two for this one. Minus 1.
Write this on a rock … My 20th set of predictions came in at 73% accurate, which, coincidentally, is my two-decade average. How’d you do? Comments? jimb@jbsba.com
Jim Blasingame is the author of the award-winning book, The 3rd Ingredient: The Journey of Analog Ethics into the World of Digital Fear and Greed.
