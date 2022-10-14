NEW YORK (AP) — JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s third quarter profit fell by 17% from a year earlier, as the bank set aside roughly a billion dollars to cover potential losses in an economic recession that CEO Jamie Dimon has said could come in six to nine months.
AP
JPMorgan profits fall; bank stores cash for coming downturn
JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s third quarter profits fell by 17% from a year earlier, as the bank set aside roughly a billion dollars to cover potential losses in what CEO Jamie Dimon has said a could be a recession in six to nine months
- By KEN SWEET - AP Business Writer
-
-
- 0
