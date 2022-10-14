Earnings JPMorgan Chase

A Chase bank branch is shown, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Miami Beach, Fla. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s third quarter profits fell by 17% from a year earlier, Friday, Oct. 14, , as the bank set aside roughly a billion dollars to cover potential losses in what CEO Jamie Dimon has said a could be a recession in six to nine months.

 Wilfredo Lee - staff, AP

NEW YORK (AP) — JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s third quarter profit fell by 17% from a year earlier, as the bank set aside roughly a billion dollars to cover potential losses in an economic recession that CEO Jamie Dimon has said could come in six to nine months.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

