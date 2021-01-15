CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — JPMorgan Chase & Co., the nation's largest bank by assets, said its fourth quarter profits jumped by 42% from a year earlier, as the firm's investment banking division had a stellar quarter and its balance sheet improved despite the pandemic.
AP
JPMorgan's profits jump as economy, investment bank recovers
- By KEN SWEET AP Business Writer
Updated
