Britain Politics

A police officer goes into 10 Downing Street, in London, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. British Prime Minister Johnson is awaiting a senior civil servant's report into lockdown-breaking government parties that could further weaken his grip on power. The results of senior civil servant Sue Gray's investigation of the "partygate" scandal could come as soon as Wednesday, and will pile more pressure on the prime minister.

 Matt Dunham - staff, AP

LONDON (AP) — The British government says a long-awaited report into lockdown-breaching parties in government offices has been handed to Prime Minister Boris Johnson. It is due to be published later Wednesday, and Johnson will address Parliament on its findings.

