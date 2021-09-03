Kraft, former officials settle SEC charges for $62 million

FILE - This Wednesday, March 25, 2015, file photo shows the Kraft logo outside of the company's headquarters in Northfield, Ill. Kraft Heinz Co. is agreeing to pay $62 million to settle charges of improper accounting of what it once claimed were cost savings. Two former senior executives have agreed to pay civil penalties. The Securities and Exchange Commission said Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, that from late 2015 through 2018, Kraft boasted about cost savings that were actually unearned discounts and gave false reports about contracts with suppliers.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal regulators said Friday that Kraft Heinz Co. will pay $62 million to settle charges of accounting wrongdoing that led the company to report overly rosy financial results, which were later corrected.
