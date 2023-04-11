California's Last Nuclear Plant

FILE - An aerial photo of the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant, south of Los Osos, in Avila Beach, Calif., is seen on June 20, 2010. An environmental group has filed a lawsuit seeking to block a possible extension of the federal operating licenses for California's last nuclear power plant. A lawsuit filed in San Francisco Superior Court by Friends of the Earth asks the court to prohibit operator Pacific Gas & Electric from sidestepping a 2016 agreement among environmentalists, plant workers and the utility to close the Diablo Canyon reactors by 2025.

 Joe Johnston - member image share, The Tribune

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An environmental group on Tuesday sued to block Pacific Gas & Electric from seeking to extend the federal operating licenses for California’s last nuclear power plant.

