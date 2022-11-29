FILE - An SUV rests inside an Apple store behind a large hole in the glass front of the store on Nov. 21, 2022, in Hingham, Mass. The family of a man who was badly hurt when an SUV crashed into an Apple store in Massachusetts, killing one person and injuring 20, sued the company, the driver and the property owners Tuesday, Nov. 29, in one of the first lawsuits filed over the crash.
FILE - Bradley Rein is brought into court for his arraignment at Hingham District court on Nov. 22, 2022, in Hingham, Mass. Rein is being charged with reckless homicide after crashing his SUV through the front window of an Apple store in Massachusetts, killing one person and injuring 20. The family of a man who was badly hurt by the crash sued the company, the driver and the property owners Tuesday, Nov. 29, in one of the first lawsuits filed over the crash.
FILE - An SUV rests inside an Apple store behind a large hole in the glass front of the store on Nov. 21, 2022, in Hingham, Mass. The family of a man who was badly hurt when an SUV crashed into an Apple store in Massachusetts, killing one person and injuring 20, sued the company, the driver and the property owners Tuesday, Nov. 29, in one of the first lawsuits filed over the crash.
Steven Senne - staff, AP
FILE - Bradley Rein is brought into court for his arraignment at Hingham District court on Nov. 22, 2022, in Hingham, Mass. Rein is being charged with reckless homicide after crashing his SUV through the front window of an Apple store in Massachusetts, killing one person and injuring 20. The family of a man who was badly hurt by the crash sued the company, the driver and the property owners Tuesday, Nov. 29, in one of the first lawsuits filed over the crash.
BOSTON (AP) — The family of a man who was badly hurt when an SUV crashed into an Apple store in Massachusetts, killing one person and injuring 20, sued the company, the driver and the property owners Tuesday in one of the first lawsuits filed over the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.