Melissa Davenport and Teresa Stutts, both of Leighton, had a shared dream of one day opening a business together, but for years, the goal was just fun conversation banter for the two sisters and their husbands.
“We’re all like best friends,” she said. “We love to get together and entertain. We do a lot of cooking, so we kind of tossed around the idea before. Basically then, we were just talking about it. Then something happened last year in March.”
Davenport, an operations manager at Walgreens Call Center in Muscle Shoals, had just been informed by the corporate office that the center was closing.
“I was somewhat devastated. I had been there for over 16 years,” she said.
Still, Davenport said part of her saw the unsettling news as a blessing. She had a young granddaughter, now two-and-half-years old, and the time away from work allowed her more time to spend with her family.
“I was going to be able to help my son and his wife out by keeping my granddaughter and develop more of a bond with her. Of course, I’ve loved that,” Davenport said. “The way I look at that now, when God closes one door, he opens another. He threw this one wide open.”
She said the free schedule also gave her more time with her sister over the summer. As they began to pick up the old conversation, suddenly, the goal seemed more attainable.
Stutts said her husband, Bubba, was the first to suggest opening a food truck.
“I think we always thought if we did a food truck we would probably do barbecue because our husbands are really great at doing that,” she said. “As we started talking about it, we thought, well, that market is already kind of saturated.”
The two sisters remembered attending an event about three years ago in Florida where they’d seen a food truck selling a variety of grilled cheese sandwiches.
Stutts and Davenport said they took note of how much attention the truck was drawing and ended up eating there themselves.
“We had never seen a grilled cheese truck before,” Davenport said. “We just kept coming back to this grilled cheese thing.”
Still trying to talk their husbands into the idea months later, Davenport said her sister came up with the idea for the name of their truck while on a camping trip at their shared lake cabin.
“She said, ‘You know, I’ve really been thinking about it, and we could do the grilled cheese thing, and we could name it the Cheez-tah Sisters.’ I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I love it!’ I loved it,” Davenport said. “We kept talking to our husbands, and I don’t think we had them 100% sold.”
That fall, the couples took a cruise together and as they were making port in New Orleans learned of a food truck festival in Mobile. They made their way to the festival, which featured another vendor selling grilled cheese sandwiches.
“Out of all the food trucks that were there, the grilled cheese food truck consistently had a line, and they ended up winning best food truck at the festival,” Davenport said.
“So, I think after that, our husbands were pretty much sold on the idea,” Stutts said with a laugh.
They decided to change the name to Cheez-tah Chics and officially opened in February. That first night of selling sandwiches, they set up at Ace Hardware in Ford City and sold 133 sandwiches.
Davenport said neither she nor her sister had any prior restaurant experience, but they had the support from all their family, including her son, Brian, who shared tips and tricks from his time working in food service.
She said her husband, Tony, who works fulltime for TVA, even helps in the kitchen as he’s needed, and Stutts’ husband hauls the truck wherever they need to go. When he’s too busy with his own construction company, Stutts & Son, Inc., their son, Dylan, steps in.
“We don’t operate our truck full-time,” Davenport added.
Stutts continues to operate her salon, Shears Success, and Davenport said she still makes her family a priority over work.
“I did not want to go back to a 9 to 5 job,” she said. “One of the things my kids told me (was): ‘Mama, if you’re going to do something, do something that’s not so stressful.’ This is something we can do on our time. We can set our own schedule, and we’re our own bosses.”
“And it’s fun,” Stutts chimed in, “Like she said: We’re best friends. We get to do this together.”
Chelsea.retherford@timesdaily.com or 256-740-5736.
