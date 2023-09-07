Two men pull a trolley with goods in a street market in Eminonu commercial district in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has espoused unconventional policies in the past, is fully on board with the country's new economic policies that foresee a tight monetary policy to bring down inflation, members of his economy team said Thursday.
A food shop seller talks to a client in a street market at Eminonu commercial district in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has espoused unconventional policies in the past, is fully on board with the country's new economic policies that foresee a tight monetary policy to bring down inflation, members of his economy team said Thursday.
A fishmonger puts a fish inside a box in a street market at Eminonu commercial district in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has espoused unconventional policies in the past, is fully on board with the country's new economic policies that foresee a tight monetary policy to bring down inflation, members of his economy team said Thursday.
Two men work with some items outside a hardware store at Eminonu commercial district in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has espoused unconventional policies in the past, is fully on board with the country's new economic policies that foresee a tight monetary policy to bring down inflation, members of his economy team said Thursday.
Food shop sellers attend clients in a street market at Eminonu commercial district in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has espoused unconventional policies in the past, is fully on board with the country's new economic policies that foresee a tight monetary policy to bring down inflation, members of his economy team said Thursday.
Two men pull a trolley with goods in a street market in Eminonu commercial district in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has espoused unconventional policies in the past, is fully on board with the country's new economic policies that foresee a tight monetary policy to bring down inflation, members of his economy team said Thursday.
Francisco Seco - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A food shop seller talks to a client in a street market at Eminonu commercial district in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has espoused unconventional policies in the past, is fully on board with the country's new economic policies that foresee a tight monetary policy to bring down inflation, members of his economy team said Thursday.
Francisco Seco - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A fishmonger puts a fish inside a box in a street market at Eminonu commercial district in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has espoused unconventional policies in the past, is fully on board with the country's new economic policies that foresee a tight monetary policy to bring down inflation, members of his economy team said Thursday.
Francisco Seco - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Two men work with some items outside a hardware store at Eminonu commercial district in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has espoused unconventional policies in the past, is fully on board with the country's new economic policies that foresee a tight monetary policy to bring down inflation, members of his economy team said Thursday.
Francisco Seco - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Food shop sellers attend clients in a street market at Eminonu commercial district in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has espoused unconventional policies in the past, is fully on board with the country's new economic policies that foresee a tight monetary policy to bring down inflation, members of his economy team said Thursday.
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, long a proponent of cutting interest rates, now supports his advisers’ economic plan that includes raising rates, a member of his economic team said Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.