Lordstown-Foxconn

A mural is displayed on the wall outside the Lordstown Motors plant, June 22, 2021 in Lordstown, Ohio. Lordstown Motors Corp. says it is in danger of failing because Foxconn is looking to back away from an agreement to invest up to $170 million in the commercial electric vehicle startup. Lordstown said in a regulatory filing on Monday, May 1, 2023 that it received a letter from Foxconn Ventures on April 21 saying that the company was in breach of the investment agreement because it had received a delisting warning from the Nasdaq stock market.

 David Dermer - freelancer, FR171035 AP

Lordstown Motors warned that it is in danger of failing as the electronics company Foxconn wavers on a $170 million investment in the commercial electric vehicle startup.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

