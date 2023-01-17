FILE - Suncity Group CEO Alvin Chau attends an event in Macao on Nov. 29, 2020. The founder of Macao's once biggest casino junket organizer will face 18 years in jail after being convicted of a series of charges, including operating illegal gaming activities, running a criminal organization and fraud on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
Macao jails Suncity founder 18 years over illegal gambling
The founder of Macao’s once-biggest casino junket organizer has been sentenced to 18 years in jail after being convicted of operating illegal gaming activities, running a criminal organization and other charges
MACAO (AP) — The founder of Macao’s once-biggest casino junket organizer was sentenced Wednesday to 18 years in jail after being convicted of operating illegal gaming activities, running a criminal organization and numerous other charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.