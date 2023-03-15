NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell amid fresh worries about the banking sector, although Wall Street more than halved its losses by the closing bell. The S&P 500 closed with a decline of 0.7%. The Dow posted a slightly steeper drop, while the Nasdaq rose slightly thanks to late gains in tech shares. Treasury yields plunged following several reports on the economy that were weaker than expected. Switzerland’s Credit Suisse sparked a broad selloff early Wednesday after its shares fell to a new low. Markets pared some of their losses as the Swiss National Bank said it could provide some assistance to Credit Suisse if needed.

