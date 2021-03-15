Mathias Cormann chosen as OECD head despite climate concerns

FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2017, file photo, Australian Finance Minister Mathias Cormann addresses reporters at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia. The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, the OECD, said Monday it has appointed Australian former Finance Minister Mathias Cormann as its head - despite objections over his climate record.

 Rod McGuirk

PARIS (AP) — The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development said Monday that it has appointed a former Australian finance minister, Mathias Cormann, as its head.

