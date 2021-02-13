NEW YORK (AP) — Mercedes-Benz is recalling more than 1.3 million vehicles because the software in their emergency-call systems could send responders to the wrong location after a crash.
AP
Mercedes recalls vehicles for emergency-call location error
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Locations
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Read
Articles
- Timberlake apologizes to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson
- Drug Task Force finds cocaine, other drugs in home
- Brad Bolding
- Cocaine, heroin, pot, pills, cash and guns found in Muscle Shoals bust
- Triston Gage Vandiver
- Colbert County residents arrested after weekend robbery, vehicle chase
- Man who hit Killen cop with car up for parole
- Man faces domestic violence, strangulation charge
- Ann Austin
- Long lines for vaccines as Alabama widens eligibility
Images
Videos
Commented
- Melania Trump was doomed to fail (2)
- Mandolin developer seeks financial help from city (1)
- What should Congress do about student loan debt? (1)
- Brooks High teacher placed on administrative leave (1)
- Pelosi denounces GOP leaders over Georgia lawmaker's posts (1)
- Senate passes legislation to protect against COVID-19 lawsuits (1)
- Is this why you voted for Biden? (1)
- Former Alabama lawmaker calls Trump's pardon 'vindication' (1)
- Outreach Reentry Ministry of the Shoals receives $15K grant (1)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.