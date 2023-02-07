Mozambique Aid Worker Killed

In this photo supplied by the Mozambican Presidency, Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi, left, shakes hands with TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne at a meeting in Maputo, Mozambique, Friday, Feb. 3 2023. Extremist rebels in the county's northern Cabo Delgado province have killed a worker for an international charity shortly after a former vice president of the organization was asked to produce a report into the humanitarian situation in the conflict-hit region. In March 2021 Mozambique’s Islamic extremist insurgency forced the France-based firm TotalEnergies to put on hold its $20 billion liquified natural gas project in the north of the province..

 Uncredited - hogp, Mozambican Presidency

MAPUTO, Mozambique (AP) — Extremist rebels in Mozambique’s northern Cabo Delgado province have killed a worker for the international charity Doctors Without Borders, shortly after a former vice president of the organization was asked to produce a report into the humanitarian situation in the conflict-hit region.

