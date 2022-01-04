Ukrainian soldiers walk at the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. President Joe Biden has warned Russia's Vladimir Putin that the U.S. could impose new sanctions against Russia if it takes further military action against Ukraine.
A Ukrainian soldier walks at the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. President Joe Biden has warned Russia's Vladimir Putin that the U.S. could impose new sanctions against Russia if it takes further military action against Ukraine.
Ukrainian soldiers walk at the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. President Joe Biden has warned Russia's Vladimir Putin that the U.S. could impose new sanctions against Russia if it takes further military action against Ukraine.
Andriy Dubchak - stringer, AP
A Ukrainian soldier walks at the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. President Joe Biden has warned Russia's Vladimir Putin that the U.S. could impose new sanctions against Russia if it takes further military action against Ukraine.
BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO announced Tuesday that the alliance will hold a virtual meeting of foreign ministers from the 30 member nations this week to assess the situation in Ukraine and upcoming talks with Russia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.