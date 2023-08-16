FILE - Pump jacks work in a field near Lovington, N.M., April 24, 2015. A bill aimed at compensating oilfield workers and immediate relatives for uninsured medical costs related to air-pollution and heat related illness has been introduced by Rep. Gabe Vasquez, a first-term congressman from New Mexico, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023.
FILE -Rep. Gabe Vasquez, D-N.M., speaks during a news conference to announce the bipartisan Southwest Caucus, Thursday, June 15, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. A bill aimed at compensating oilfield workers and immediate relatives for uninsured medical costs related to air-pollution and heat related illness has been introduced by Rep. Gabe Vasquez, a first-term congressman from New Mexico, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023.
New Mexico congressman in swing district seeks health care trust for oil field workers
A bill aimed at compensating oil field workers and immediate relatives for uninsured medical costs related to air-pollution and heat-related illness has been introduced by a first-term congressman from New Mexico
FILE - Pump jacks work in a field near Lovington, N.M., April 24, 2015. A bill aimed at compensating oilfield workers and immediate relatives for uninsured medical costs related to air-pollution and heat related illness has been introduced by Rep. Gabe Vasquez, a first-term congressman from New Mexico, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023.
Charlie Riedel - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE -Rep. Gabe Vasquez, D-N.M., speaks during a news conference to announce the bipartisan Southwest Caucus, Thursday, June 15, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. A bill aimed at compensating oilfield workers and immediate relatives for uninsured medical costs related to air-pollution and heat related illness has been introduced by Rep. Gabe Vasquez, a first-term congressman from New Mexico, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023.
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A bill aimed at compensating oil field workers and immediate relatives for uninsured medical costs related to air pollution and heat-related illness has been introduced by a first-term congressman from New Mexico.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.