No currency manipulator labels from US, China on watch

FILE - The Treasury Building is viewed in Washington, May 4, 2021. In a report to Congress released Friday, Dec. 3, the Treasury Department cited China for a number of failing that are preventing its trading partners from gaining full knowledge of just how it is managing its currency.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will not designate any country as a currency manipulator, but it did name China, Vietnam and Taiwan among the nations that have failed to live up to global agreements not to use their currencies to gain unfair trade advantages.

