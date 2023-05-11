Arctic Council Russia

FILE - Large Icebergs float away as the sun rises near Kulusuk, Greenland, Aug. 16, 2019. Norway has taken over the Arctic Council’s rotating presidency from Russia on Thursday, May 11, 2023 amid concerns that the work of the eight-country intergovernmental body on protecting the sensitive environment is at risk due to suspension of cooperation with Moscow over the Ukraine war. Research involving Russia ranging from climate work to mapping polar bears have been put on hold and scientists have lost access to important facilities in the Russian Arctic.

 Felipe Dana - staff, AP

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway took over the Arctic Council's rotating presidency from Russia on Thursday amid concerns that the work of the eight-country intergovernmental body on protecting the sensitive environment is at risk because of suspension of cooperation with Moscow over the war in Ukraine.

