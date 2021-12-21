Women wearing face masks stop to chat when crossing each other on the street in Lisbon, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. Portugal holds an extraordinary Cabinet meeting today with the government expected to announce some tinkering with the COVID-19 pandemic measures ahead of the holidays.
People wearing face masks walk in and out of a subway station in Lisbon, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. Portugal holds an extraordinary Cabinet meeting today with the government expected to announce some tinkering with the COVID-19 pandemic measures ahead of the holidays.
A man walks past an empty kiosk terrace decorated with Christmas lights in Lisbon, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. Portugal holds an extraordinary Cabinet meeting today with the government expected to announce some tinkering with the COVID-19 pandemic measures ahead of the holidays.
Women wearing face masks stop to chat when crossing each other on the street in Lisbon, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. Portugal holds an extraordinary Cabinet meeting today with the government expected to announce some tinkering with the COVID-19 pandemic measures ahead of the holidays.
Armando Franca - staff, AP
People wearing face masks walk in and out of a subway station in Lisbon, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. Portugal holds an extraordinary Cabinet meeting today with the government expected to announce some tinkering with the COVID-19 pandemic measures ahead of the holidays.
Armando Franca - staff, AP
A man walks past an empty kiosk terrace decorated with Christmas lights in Lisbon, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. Portugal holds an extraordinary Cabinet meeting today with the government expected to announce some tinkering with the COVID-19 pandemic measures ahead of the holidays.
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal is reimposing coronavirus restrictions because of fears over the threat from the omicron variant, despite the country having one of the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.